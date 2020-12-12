UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, US Border To Stay Closed Until January 21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Canada, US border to stay closed until January 21

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The longest international border in the world, between Canada and the United States, will remain closed until January 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

"Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until January 21," Trudeau told a news conference.

The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.

A second wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada -- with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported as of Friday -- has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with almost 300,000 deaths from 15.7 million cases.

The border between the US and Mexico will also remain shut until the same date, said Chad Wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, on Twitter.

"In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Jan. 21. We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," he tweeted.

amc/jh/st

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada Twitter Same Chad United States Mexico Justin Trudeau January March Border From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.