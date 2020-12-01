Canada virus measures push deficit to record Can$382 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, DEC 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's budget deficit is projected to balloon to a record Can$382 billion (US$284 billion) as government spending skyrockets to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the finance minister announced Monday.

The amount for the 2020-2021 fiscal year started on April 1 is higher than an estimate of Can$343 billion announced in July and almost 20 times higher than the shortfall in the last budget released in March 2019, before the pandemic.