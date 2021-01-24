UrduPoint.com
Canada Voices 'deep Concern' After Russia Protest Arrests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Canada voiced "deep concern" Saturday and urged Moscow to "immediately release" those detained at protests in Russia demanding the release of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Canada expresses its deep concern with the mass detention of protestors and members of the media following peaceful demonstrations in Russia," Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.

"We call on Russian authorities to respect #HumanRights and immediately release those who were detained," Ottawa added.

About 2,500 demonstrators were arrested on Saturday, according to monitoring group OVD Info, during protests that brought together tens of thousands of people in Russia to demand Navalny be freed.

