Canada Warns Against Chloroquine Use As Coronavirus Treatment

Sun 26th April 2020

Canada warns against chloroquine use as coronavirus treatment

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus infections or prevent reinfections.

"Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have serious side effects.

These drugs should be used only under the supervision of a physician," Canada's public health agency said in a note posted Saturday on its website.

"Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19," it said, noting they can cause "serious heart rhythm problems."

