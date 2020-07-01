Canada warns citizens new HK law poses risk of 'arbitrary detention'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Canada warned citizens in Hong Kong on Wednesday that they faced a higher risk of arbitrary detention and extradition to mainland China after Beijing imposed a new security law on the city.

"National security legislation for Hong Kong came into effect on July 1, 2020," Canada wrote in an updated travel advisory.

"You may be at increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China."