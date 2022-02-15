UrduPoint.com

Canada Wins Speed Skating Women's Team Pursuit At Beijing 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Canada won the speed skating women's team pursuit gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Speed Skating Oval on Tuesday.

Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann beat the Japanese team in the finals, timing two minutes and 53.

44 seconds and breaking the Olympic record.

Japan won the silver by 3:04.47, while the Netherlands defeated the Russian Olympic Committee to win the bronze medal.

>