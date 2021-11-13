Canada withdraws non-essential staff from Haiti embassy

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Canada on Friday said it was pulling non-essential staff from its embassy in Haiti, as the Caribbean nation struggles with worsening gang violence, hostage-taking and political instability.

"The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and is being exacerbated by ongoing fuel shortages," the Canadian government said.

"As a result, Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti." The United States this week urged its citizens to leave the country.

Gangs in Haiti have kidnapped more than 780 people for ransom since the start of the year, according to local monitors.

Sixteen Americans and a Canadian -- a group of missionaries and family members -- have been held by one gang since October, with negotiations ongoing to secure their release.

Haiti's telecoms networks and the media have sharply cut back on services because of fuel shortages as gangs that control a large part of the capital Port-au-Prince block roads leading to oil terminals.