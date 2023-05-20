Rochester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Corey Conners made clutch birdies and grinded out par saves to grab the lead in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship as rivals stumbled at rainy and breezy Oak Hill.

The 31-year-old Canadian, who won his second PGA Tour title at last month's Texas Open, was on six-under through 12 holes with American Scottie Scheffler and Norway's Viktor Hovland two strokes adrift.

Back-nine starter Conners sank nine-foot birdie putts at the par-5 13th and par-3 15th to reach five-under, then made a 12-foot par putt at 17 and a 10-footer for par at 18 to stay in front.

When the world number 29 dropped in a 21-footer for birdie at the second, his lead stretched to two strokes.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion who has made the break to the Saudi-backed LIV golf circuit, fired a four-under 66 in Thursday's opening round, but a three-putt bogey at the par-3 third and a double bogey at the sixth left him five off the pace.

World number two Scheffler, last year's Masters champion, opened with back-to-back birdies but a bogey at the seventh slid him back.

World number 11 Hovland, seeking his first major title, made birdie putts from just outside 10 feet at the first and just inside 20 feet at the second to reach four-under. He fell back with a bogey at the third but began the back nine with a birdie.

American Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, birdied the second and fourth holes but a bogey at the seventh left him fourth on three-under.

American Justin Suh was fifth on two-under through eight holes with England's Justin Rose and Canada's Taylor Pendrith sharing the clubhouse lead on one-under 139 for 36 holes.

"Best putting day I've had in a long time," Pendrith said of shooting 69. "If I had an average or bad putting day, it could have been ugly. Definitely kept me in it.

" Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the 10th, a 26-footer for birdie at the 12th and made another from just outside 20 feet at 16 in round two.

But the 2016 Rio Olympic champion stumbled with bogeys at 18, six and seven to shoot 70.

"I think it went pretty well," Rose said. "Golf course was tough today. This is just going to be four days of kind of getting the most out of each day." Rose, a winner in February at Pebble Beach for his first triumph since 2019, has 11 top-10 major finishes since capturing his only major title a decade ago at Merion.

He could become the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes took the first two in 1916 and 1919.

- Rahm flirts with cut - World number one Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion from Spain, was on the projected cut line at five-under after a six-foot birdie putt at the second hole following his first-round 76.

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, who also opened on 76, was one-under through nine holes and also on the cut line.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, chasing his first major victory since 2014, shot a first-round 71 but found creek water at the sixth and seventh and made bogey at each.

He answered with a 44-foot birdie putt at the ninth to stand two-over through 11 holes.

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning this week, sank a birdie from just inside eight feet at the ninth to reach 1-under for the round and two-over overall.

The 10th-ranked American is battling a left wrist injury.

Defending champion Justin Thomas had three bogeys on the front nine and a double bogey at 11 put him on six-over, just outside the cut line.

Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, was one under the cut line on four-over after nine holes.