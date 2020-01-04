UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Conservatives To Pick New Leader In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Canada's conservatives to pick new leader in June

Montreal, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's Conservative party announced Friday that it will choose a new leader on June 27 following Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation.

"We have an obligation as the opposition party to be ready as quick as we can and this quickness puts us in that position," party official Dan Nowlan told CBC, indicating the vote would take place in Toronto.

In October legislative elections, the Conservatives won 121 seats, 26 more than they had in the last legislature. This helped deny Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals an absolute majority in the House of Commons.

Scheer, whose leadership has been contested since his defeat in the legislative elections, announced his resignation on December 12.

It came on the heels of an internal report on the results of the legislative campaign.

It also happened the day Global news revealed that the Conservative party had paid part of the tuition fees for Scheer's children at a private school in Ottawa.

Scheer has led the conservative party since May 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Ottawa Toronto Justin Trudeau May June October December 2017 Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

11 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

11 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

11 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.