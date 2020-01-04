Montreal, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's Conservative party announced Friday that it will choose a new leader on June 27 following Andrew Scheer's surprise resignation.

"We have an obligation as the opposition party to be ready as quick as we can and this quickness puts us in that position," party official Dan Nowlan told CBC, indicating the vote would take place in Toronto.

In October legislative elections, the Conservatives won 121 seats, 26 more than they had in the last legislature. This helped deny Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals an absolute majority in the House of Commons.

Scheer, whose leadership has been contested since his defeat in the legislative elections, announced his resignation on December 12.

It came on the heels of an internal report on the results of the legislative campaign.

It also happened the day Global news revealed that the Conservative party had paid part of the tuition fees for Scheer's children at a private school in Ottawa.

Scheer has led the conservative party since May 2017.