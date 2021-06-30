OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of Canadians who died from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely double that shown in the official numbers, according to an investigative report published by the Royal Society of Canada on Tuesday.

Up to date, Canada has reported a cumulative total of 1,414,158 COVID-19 cases, including 26,238 deaths.

The report, titled Excess All-Cause Mortality During the COVID-19 Epidemic in Canada, suggests that largely racialized communities and essential workers were the ones who died at home and going unreported as COVID-19 deaths.

This contradicts current reporting of COVID-19 fatalities in Canada as being overwhelmingly concentrated in long-term care homes, a focus which may have distracted people from other communities.

The investigation reviewed death reports in 2020 and compared them to the expected number of deaths in a normal year, finding some 6,000 extra deaths among those aged 45 and older between February and November 2020.