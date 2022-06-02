OTTAWA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Canada's economy growth slowed down in April with advance information indicating that real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2 percent, according to Statistics Canada data published on Tuesday.

The national statistical agency said that output was up in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas, transportation and warehousing and wholesale trade sectors.

Notable decreases were recorded in the real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, manufacturing and construction sectors, the agency said.