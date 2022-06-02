UrduPoint.com

Canada's Economy Growth Slows Down In April

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Canada's economy growth slows down in April

OTTAWA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Canada's economy growth slowed down in April with advance information indicating that real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.2 percent, according to Statistics Canada data published on Tuesday.

The national statistical agency said that output was up in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas, transportation and warehousing and wholesale trade sectors.

Notable decreases were recorded in the real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, manufacturing and construction sectors, the agency said.

Related Topics

Canada Oil April Gas

Recent Stories

UVAS observed ‘World Environment Day’

UVAS observed ‘World Environment Day’

1 second ago
 realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store ..

Realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store Promising the Ultimate realme ..

5 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny ..

Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

19 minutes ago

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

39 minutes ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

1 hour ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.