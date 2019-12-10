Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland headed to Mexico on Monday to meet with US and Mexican officials, her office said, as a continental trade agreement comes close to being concluded.

According to the Washington Post, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, are also expected in Mexico on Tuesday.