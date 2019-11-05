UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Green Party Chief Bows Out After Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Canada's Green Party chief bows out after elections

Montreal, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Canada's Green Party leader Elizabeth May announced her resignation Monday, two weeks after parliamentary elections in which her group did not fare as well as it had hoped.

"As of today, effective today, I am no longer leader of the Green Party of Canada," May said, adding that she would remain active on climate change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter: "@ElizabethMay, you've been a champion for the environment for decades, and your leadership on the climate crisis has helped push our country forward. I know you'll continue to inspire Canadians of all ages & political stripes to fight for a better & cleaner future." The Greens won three seats in the elections, against two in the outgoing assembly. But the party had hoped to have more elected officials so as to able to influence the policy of the new government.

Trudeau was reelected but denied the absolute majority he won in the 2015 Federal election. He now needs the support of other parties to pass legislation in Parliament.

The Greens had the best score in their history, but they finished fifth, far behind Trudeau's Liberal Party (157 seats), Andrew Scheer's Conservative Party (121), Yves-Francois Blanchet's Bloc Quebecois (32) and the New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh (24).

Thanks to Canadians' growing interest in climate issues, the Green Party won 6.5 percent of the vote, or more than one million people, according to Elections Canada.

This is an absolute record for the group, which has remained relatively marginal since it was created more than 35 years ago.

An interim leader, former journalist Jo-Ann Roberts, has been appointed and May's successor will be selected in a party vote in October 2020.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Parliament Canada Vote Twitter Justin Trudeau May October 2015 2020 All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

7 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

7 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

7 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

8 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

8 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.