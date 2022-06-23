UrduPoint.com

Canada's Inflation Surges To 7.7 Pct In May

June 23, 2022

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Canadians continued to feel the impact of rising prices in May as consumer inflation rose to 7.7 percent year over year, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

This was the largest yearly increase since January 1983 and up from a 6.8 percent gain in April, the national statistical office said, adding that the acceleration in May was largely due to higher prices for gasoline, which rose 12 percent compared with -0.7 percent in April.

According to the agency, excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 6.

3 percent year over year in May, after a 5.8 percent increase in April. Price pressures continued to be broad-based, pinching the pocketbooks of Canadians and in some cases affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses.

Higher prices for services, such as hotels and restaurants, also contributed to the increase. food prices and shelter costs remained elevated in May as price growth was unchanged on a year-over-year basis, the agency said.

