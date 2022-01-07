UrduPoint.com

Canada's Int'l Trade Continues Rising In November

Published January 07, 2022

Canada's int'l trade continues rising in November

OTTAWA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Canada's exports rose 3.8 percent and imports rose 2.4 percent in November 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Thursday.

As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus widened from 2.3 billion Canadian Dollars in October to 3.1 billion Canadian dollars in November.

The country's total exports rose to 58.6 billion Canadian dollars, the fifth increase in six months. The rise was observed in eight of 11 product sections.

In real or volume terms, total exports rose 3.

5 percent.

The exports of consumer goods jumped 9 percent to 7.3 billion Canadian dollars in November mainly due to higher exports of pharmaceutical products valued at 610 million Canadian dollars.

Canada's total imports rose to 55.4 billion Canadian dollars in November due to atypical shipments of pharmaceutical products.

Excluding imports of pharmaceutical products, total imports edged up 0.1 percent. Overall, gains were observed in six of 11 product sections. In real or volume terms, total imports rose 0.8 percent.

