Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Canadian teen Summer McIntosh won the women's 200m butterfly title at swimming's world championships on Thursday.

The 16-year-old came home in 2min, 04.06sec to finish ahead of Australia's Elizabeth Dekkers on 2:05.46 and American Regan Smith on 2:06.58.

McIntosh, the defending champion, had endured a frustrating championship going into the race.

She finished fourth in the 400m freestyle on the opening night, losing her world record to gold-medallist Ariarne Titmus.

She then finished third behind Australian pair Mollie O'Callaghan and Titmus in the 200m freestyle.

Smith had already won silver in the 100m backstroke and was set to swim in the 50m backstroke final around half an hour later.

Lana Pudar, the fastest qualifier from the semi-finals, became the first Bosnian to appear in a world championships final.