Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will impose a new lockdown beginning Saturday for its 14 million inhabitants, its premier announced Monday as Covid-19 cases climb.

The lockdown will last 28 days in the southern part of the province and 14 days in the less populated north, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference. Toronto, the country's biggest city, has already been in lockdown for nearly a month.