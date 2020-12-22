UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Most Populous Province Announces New Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Canada's most populous province announces new lockdown

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will impose a new lockdown beginning Saturday for its 14 million inhabitants, its premier announced Monday as Covid-19 cases climb.

The lockdown will last 28 days in the southern part of the province and 14 days in the less populated north, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference. Toronto, the country's biggest city, has already been in lockdown for nearly a month.

Related Topics

Toronto Ontario Ford Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

3 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.