UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's New Rules Offer Extra Compensation For Passengers Bumped By Airlines

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Canada's new rules offer extra compensation for passengers bumped by airlines

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Canada introduced new consumer protection rules Monday for airline passengers traveling to or from the country, offering up to Can$2,400 (1,634 Euros) in compensation for people who miss flights because airlines have overbooked.

"We have created a world-leading approach to air passenger rights that is clear, consistent, transparent and fair," said Transport Minister Marc Garneau as he unveiled the new regulations.

As of Monday, airlines will be required to "provide compensation of up to Can$2,400 for denial of boarding for reasons within the airlines' control," such as overbooking, when an airline sells more tickets than a given flight can accommodate.

Airlines will also have to pay up to Can$2,100 for lost or damaged luggage, as well as a refund of any baggage fees, the Canadian government said in a statement.

A second phase of the regulations will come into effect on December 15 to cover "flight delays, cancellations and seating children in proximity of a parent or guardian."Garneau said that airlines could face penalties of up to Can$25,000 for each incident of non-compliance.

Related Topics

Canada December From Government

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

2 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

2 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

2 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

2 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

2 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.