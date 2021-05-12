UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario Province Pauses AstraZeneca First-dose Jabs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Canada's Ontario province pauses AstraZeneca first-dose jabs

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Canada's most populous province of Ontario on Tuesday suspended use of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine as a first dose, citing new data showing increased risks of blood clotting.

The move followed the province of Alberta's announcement to also stop administering the vaccine over possible supply shortages.

The two provinces combined represent half the population of Canada.

"Effective today, Ontario will be pausing the rollout and administration of first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time," Ontario chief medical officer of health David Williams told a news conference.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting condition, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

Ontario has administered more than 650,000 AstraZeneca doses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie were among the recipients.

In Canada, at least 12 clotting cases have been confirmed out of more than two million administered AstraZeneca doses. Three women have died from clotting.

Earlier, Alberta -- with the highest per capita number of Covid cases of any Canadian province or US state -- altered its immunization strategy, saying it wasn't sure when it would receive additional shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Based on global supply challenges, we do not know when we will get additional supply," Alberta chief medical officer of health Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

The province has administered roughly 255,000 AstraZeneca jabs.

So far, almost 20 million Canadians or 40 percent of the population have received at least one AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer dose.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Twitter Died Wife David Ontario Justin Trudeau Women From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

9 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.