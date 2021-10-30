Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Canadian journeyman Taylor Pendrith fired a dazzling 10-under-par 61 to storm into the lead at the halfway stage of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship on Friday.

The 30-year-old from Ontario, who is yet to break into the world's top 100 in seven years as a professional, produced a dazzling display at Port Royal Golf Course to take a one-shot lead after 36 holes.

Pendrith, who started the day on one under after an opening round 70 on Thursday, carded nine birdies and an eagle with one bogey to charge up the leaderboard.

Teeing off on Port Royal's par-four 10th, Pendrith notched three birdies and a bogey in his opening five holes of the day. A brilliant eagle three at the long par-five 17th then helped him to four under at the turn.

The Canadian then erupted down the stretch, rattling off five straight birdies to move to nine under, before a further birdie on the seventh, his 16th hole of the day, dropped him to 10-under for the round and 11-under 131 overall.

Pendrith, currently ranked 239th in the world and who is chasing his first PGA title, leads by one shot from Patrick Rodgers of the United States. Rodgers posted six birdies and an eagle with one bogey for a seven-under-par 64.

Vincent Whaley of the United States is two off the lead on nine under after a second round 67, while New Zealand's Danny Lee and England's David Skinns are tied for fourth spot on eight under. Both Lee and Skinss posted four-under-par 67s on Friday.

Peter Malnati, Lucas Herbert, Patrick Flavin and Justin Lower are tied for sixth spot on seven under.