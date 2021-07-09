OTTAWA, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Canada's retail sales reached 54.6 billion Canadian Dollars (about 43.6 billion U.S. dollars) in April, up 58.7 percent compared to the same month a year prior, according to Statistics Canada on Thursday.

This marked the largest increase on record for the sector, largely attributable to the sharp declines seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.Higher sales were reported in 18 of the 19 commodity categories.

Looking ahead to May, the advance estimate suggests that unadjusted total retail sales jumped 19.8 percent.

The motor vehicles sector saw a record increase of 211.7 percent in April due to increasing sales of new motor vehicles which surged 201.5 percent.

Used automobiles also saw strong sales on a year-over-year basis, increasing 230.8 percent in the month.

Automotive fuel sales experienced their largest year-over-year increase on record in April, up 116.1 percent from the same month a year prior thanks to surging prices at the pump, which increased a record 62.

5 percent.

Canadians also continued to spend on products to be enjoyed around the house, with home hardware categories leading the growth. These categories include renovation materials and supplies which were up 81.0 percent, and home lawn and garden equipment and supplies which shot up 106.1 percent. Home appliances soared 56.6 percent and home electronics jumped 26.5 percent, while outdoor home furniture surged 97.8 percent, showing strong sales in April.

Restrictions and closures related to the second wave of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2021 bolstered alternative methods of shopping, with sales at electronic shopping and mail-order houses reaching an all-time high of 6.8 billion Canadian dollars.

Sales at electronic shopping and mail-order houses accounted for 4.5 percent of all retail spending in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.4 percent from a year prior.