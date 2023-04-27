UrduPoint.com

Canada's Teck Resources Cancels Breakup Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Canadian mining group Teck Resources at the last minute on Wednesday cancelled a shareholder vote on splitting its metals and coal operations into two companies, while continuing to push back against Swiss giant Glencore's takeover effort.

The Vancouver-based company twice rejected hostile takeover bids by Glencore in recent weeks, urging shareholders to instead support its restructuring plans.

A yes vote would have effectively blocked Glencore's advances and brought an end to their clash over the future of Canada's largest diversified mining company.

But hours before the special meeting was to be held, Teck Resources said in a statement it "has determined not to proceed with the consideration by its shareholders" of its proposal to "reorganize Teck's business into two companies." The cancellation signaled a lack of confidence that Teck Resources would have secured the two-thirds support from shareholders necessary to approve its proposal.

Chief executive Jonathan Price said that Glencore's proposals "remain a non-starter" and vowed that Teck will continue pursuing an in-house solution.

"Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation (of coal and metals operations), which is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders" and in line with the feedback of some shareholders, he said.

Glencore declined to comment on the vote cancellation.

In February, the Canadian group, which employs 11,000 people, proposed to spin off its activities in metallurgical or coking coal, used to produce steel, into a new company called Elk Valley Resources (EVR) that would be listed separately on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Teck Resources would hold onto zinc and copper mines and become Teck Metals.

Metals have significant growth potential since they are in high demand for the transition to clean energy, the company has explained, even though coal accounted for much of its revenues.

- Glencore came knocking - In early April, Glencore presented an unsolicited offer valuing Teck Resources at more than US$22.5 billion, a more than 20 percent premium to its March 24 closing price.

Glencore proposed combining their activities and simultaneously carving them up to create a company specialized in metals called MetalsCo and another specialized in coal, called CoalCo.

But Teck warned that such a merger would bring Glencore's thermal coal into its business.

Used to produce electricity and heat, thermal coal is attracting much more criticism because of its CO2 emissions that contribute to climate change.

Glencore came back with an US$8.2 billion cash component hoping to woo Teck investors wary of exposure to thermal coal, but the offer was again rejected by Teck's board.

Teck Resources controlling shareholder Norman Keevil has remained steadfastly opposed to a merger, and Ottawa -- which would need to approve any foreign takeover -- has signalled its preference for the company to remain in Canadian hands.

"We need companies like Teck here in Canada -- companies with a strong commitment to Canada," several ministers led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a letter to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade obtained by AFP.

The company and its assets, they wrote, are "of central importance to our country as we expand our critical minerals value chain and build a clean economy." One of the top mining companies in Canada, Teck Resources produces coal, zinc and copper. Outside of Canada, the group is present in Peru, Chile and the United States.

Both Teck Resources and Glencore shares were up in early trading after the scuttled shareholder vote.

On Wednesday, Teck also reported a revenue decline of 18 percent in its first quarter to Can$3,8 billion (US$2,8 billion).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Business Canada Vote Company Ottawa Vancouver Elk Price Norman Peru Chile United States Toronto Stock Exchange February March April From Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

27 minutes ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

31 minutes ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

32 minutes ago
 AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual revi ..

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

32 minutes ago
 Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

32 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.