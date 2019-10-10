UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Tory Leader Vows Crackdown On Illegal Border Crossings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Canada's Tory leader vows crackdown on illegal border crossings

Ottawa, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday he would crack down on illegal border crossings from the United States if he unseats Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in October 21 elections.

"A new Conservative government will enforce the laws at our border, prioritize newcomers from the world's most dangerous countries and restore Canadians' faith in an immigration system that has served this country so well for so long," Scheer said at a popular unmarked crossing near Lacolle, Quebec.

More than 45,000 asylum seekers have crossed dense forests and farmers' fields on foot to reach Canada since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States in late 2016.

The surge has upset many who view it as skirting official immigration lines.

On average, Canada welcomes 300,000 immigrants and refugees each year.

But Trudeau said there are no "shortcuts" in Canada's immigration system and everyone is treated the same.

"Everyone arriving in Canada goes through the same immigration system, a full, rigorous immigration system that is being applied," he said.

Scheer said he would hire more border guards and renegotiate with the US to close a "loophole" in a so-called Safe Third Country Agreement that requires asylum seekers to file claims in the first of the two countries where they land, but exempts those arriving outside of road, rail or airport checkpoints.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he would scrap the agreement to allow would-be refugees from the US to make claims at regular border crossings.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada Trump Road Same United States Justin Trudeau October Border 2016 From Government Refugee Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

11 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

11 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

1 hour ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.