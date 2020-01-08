UrduPoint.com
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:50 PM

Canada's trade deficit narrows in November

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada's trade deficit with the world narrowed to 1.1 billion Canadian Dollars (about 846 million U.S. dollars) in November 2019, according to Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Canada's exports fell 1.

4 percent in November 2019 to 48.7 billion Canadian dollars while imports declined 2.4 percent to 49.8 billion Canadian dollars.

As a result, Canada's trade deficit with the world narrowed from 1.6 billion Canadian dollars in October 2019 to 1.1 billion Canadian dollars in November 2019.

