UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet Ahead Of Possible Spring Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Canada's Trudeau shuffles cabinet ahead of possible spring election

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday a mini cabinet shuffle -- notably replacing his foreign minister -- ahead of possible snap elections in the coming months.

Former astronaut Marc Garneau sheds his Transport ministry responsibilities to take over as foreign minister from Francois-Philippe Champagne, who was reassigned to the post of industry minister.

The swearing-in ceremony lasted mere minutes and was held on Zoom due to strict Covid-19 restrictions on in-person gatherings.

Outgoing Industry Minister Navdeep Bains's decision not to run in the next election, citing family reasons, precipitated the moves.

"It's time for me to focus on the most important job of my life: being a dad," Bains, in office since Trudeau's Liberals swept to power in 2015, explained on Twitter.

Parliamentary secretary to the prime minister, Omar Alghabra, meanwhile, takes over at Transport, where he will need to make urgent decisions on a Canadians airlines bailout and when to allow the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Canadian airspace following two deadly overseas crashes.

Garneau brings to the foreign affairs portfolio extensive knowledge of the United States -- Canada's neighbor and top trading partner -- as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to move into the White House.

He also offers strong international diplomacy experience from stickhandling Canada's response to Iran's accidental downing of a jetliner.

Trudeau, who lost his majority in parliament in the 2019 election, has repeatedly told Canadians in recent months that a fresh ballot could be just around the corner.

He has insisted that managing the pandemic was his government's top priority, but according to local media, Liberal MPs have been told to prepare to fight an election in the spring.

Trudeau's last cabinet shuffle was in August 2020, following finance minister Bill Morneau's surprise resignation in the wake of ethics violations related to his ties to a charity that was tasked with doling out pandemic aid on behalf of the government.

The contract was cancelled after it was revealed that Morneau's daughter worked for the WE Charity.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who's been tipped to eventually succeed Trudeau as prime minister, was handed the Finance job.

BOEING Twitter

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Iran Parliament Canada Twitter White House Job United States Justin Trudeau August 2015 2019 2020 Post Family Media From Government Cabinet Industry Top Mini

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Kho ..

11 minutes ago

European stocks, dollar decline as bitcoin steadie ..

11 minutes ago

France, Germany Continue Joint Efforts to Reach La ..

11 minutes ago

Washing your clothes can create Arctic microplasti ..

11 minutes ago

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

17 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.