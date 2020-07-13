Canada's Trudeau 'sorry' Over Controversial Charity Contract
Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Monday for not recusing himself from discussions about a government contract to a charity that had paid his family large sums of money.
"I made a mistake not recusing myself immediately from the discussions, given our family's history. And I'm sincerely sorry," he told a news conference.