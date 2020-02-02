UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Trudeau To Visit Africa Next Week, His Office Says

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 AM

Canada's Trudeau to visit Africa next week, his office says

Montreal, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Africa next Thursday, aiming to tighten relations as the country campaigns for a United Nations Security Council seat, his office said on Saturday.

Trudeau is to visit Ethiopia and Senegal, as well as Germany, before his trip ends on February 14.

In Addis Ababa he is to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner appointed after several years of anti-government protests, and Sahle-Work Zewde, the country's first female president.

He will additionally meet leaders attending the African Union summit.

On the other side of the continent, in Senegal, he will meet President Macky Sall and "participate in a series of events to further our two countries' already strong ties through La Francophonie," his office said.

The final leg of the tour will take Trudeau to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

"As we pursue our candidacy for election to the United Nations Security Council, we will continue to advance shared global interests, and unlock new opportunities for people and businesses in Canada and around the world," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

It added the visits "will focus on economic opportunity and prosperity, climate change, democracy, and gender equality".

Canada is seeking a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, a position it has not held since the year 2000.

"In a rapidly changing world, Canada needs to be a leader on the international stage," Trudeau said in the statement.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister World United Nations Canada Democracy Visit Germany Addis Ababa Munich Ethiopia Senegal Justin Trudeau February 2019

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

8 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.