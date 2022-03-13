UrduPoint.com

Canada's Unemployment Rate Falls Below Pre-COVID-19 Level For First Time

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Canada's unemployment rate falls below pre-COVID-19 level for first time

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Canada's unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent in February 2022, lower than 5.7 percent in February 2020 and similar to the record low of 5.4 percent observed in May 2019, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The unemployment rate fell in all major demographic groups in February.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, men and women in all major age groups had an unemployment rate at, or below, what it was before the pandemic in February 2020, according to Statistics Canada.

Statistics Canada said employment climbed 337,000, or 1.8 percent, in February, more than offsetting losses that coincided with stricter public health measures in January.

February employment growth was driven by strong gains in the number of private sector employees, which rebounded after dropping in January, Statistics Canada explained.

