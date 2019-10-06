UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Van Der Merwe To Realise Career Dream Against Springboks

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Canada's van der Merwe to realise career dream against Springboks

Kobe, Japan, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Canada star DTH van der Merwe is relishing the prospect of finally facing his native South Africa in 15-a-side action when the countries meet at the Rugby World Cup.

Tuesday's Pool B match in Kobe will be just the third time they have played each other and the first in 19 years -- when current Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus featured in a 51-18 win for the two-time world champions.

It promises to be a rugby highlight for van der Merwe, a veteran of 60 Tests and stints at clubs in England, Wales and Scotland.

"Something I've looked forward to my whole career is to play against South Africa," van der Merwe told reporters on Sunday.

"Now at your last World Cup it's quite special. I did play against them in the Sevens back in the day but I'm looking forward to the opportunity," added the 33-year-old, whose family emigrated to Canada when he was a teenager.

Meanwhile van der Merwe was in no doubt of the challenge posed by the Springboks.

"They have got a physical pack that's complemented with a real speedy backline," he said.

"For us it's a great opportunity just to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world." Van der Merwe will be playing in his 15th World Cup match, a record for a Canadian.

He now has the chance to become just the fifth player after Samoa's Brian Lima, Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll, Wales's Gareth Thomas and Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper to score a try at four different World Cups, although the modest van der Merwe said Tuesday's game was "not about me".

Canada, who will have a new front row, play South Africa just six days after suffering a 63-0 thrashing by reigning champions New Zealand in the most lop-sided result of this tournament so far.

Facing the rugby union superpowers in quick succession would be a daunting challenge even for any side, let alone Canada, as their performance manager, Huw Wiltshire, admitted.

"For any Tier One nation playing the All Blacks and the Springboks in one week is a challenge," he said, with Canada eyeing a win against fellow minnows Namibia in their final pool match.

"I've done that with Wales and I know from personal experience it takes a toll on the players." Canada great Gareth Rees, sent off in a 20-0 loss to eventual champions South Africa in the infamous 'Battle of Boet Erasmus' at the 1995 World Cup, said the current side had made Canadians "proud of the jersey" at this edition.

But he lamented that matches against the likes of New Zealand and South Africa were "unfortunately all too rare" for Canada.

Canada (15-1):Andrew Coe; Jeff Hassler, Conor Trainor, Ciaran Hearn, DTH van der Merwe; Peter Nelson, Phil Mack; Tyler Ardron (capt), Matt Heaton, Lucas Rumball; Kyle Baillie, Evan Olmstead; Jake Ilnicki, Andrew Quattrin, Hubert BuydensReplacements: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Sears-Duru, Matt Tierney, Josh Larsen, Michael Sheppard, Jamie Mackenzie, Shane O'Leary, Guiseppe du Toit.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Nelson Kobe Lima Van Wales Tyler Ireland South Africa Samoa Namibia Turkish Lira Sunday Family All From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

11 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

1 hour ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.