Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Canada's Damian Warner produced two days of consistent excellence to win the men's Olympic decathlon gold on Thursday.

Warner finished the 10-discipline, two-day event with 9,018 points, with France's world record holder Kevin Mayer doing well to battle back for silver with 8,726pts.

Australian Ashley Moloney claimed bronze (8,649).