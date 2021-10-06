UrduPoint.com

Canadian Exports Rise In August, While Imports Slow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

Canadian exports rise in August, while imports slow

Montreal, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Canadian exports rose in August for the third straight month while imports fell slightly, the government reported Tuesday.

So Canada's trade balance remained in a surplus position, growing from Can$736 million ($585 million) in July to Can$1.9 billion in August, Statistics Canada said.

Exports increased 0.8 percent in August to $54.4 billion, due mainly to exports of energy products.

Exports of crude oil and natural gas rose by 2.1 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively.

Exports of coal jumped 42.9 percent as more was shipped to South Korea and China.

"Exports of energy products increased 5.1 percent in August to Can$12.0 billion, the highest level since a record Can$12.

8 billion was posted in March 2014," the agency said.

But imports fell 1.4 percent in August following a 4.3 percent increase and a record high in July.

The monthly change in imports was due in part to an 11.1 percent drop in imports of motor vehicles, production of which is down around the world due to supply chain problems.

Imports from the United States fell 6.2 percent in August to Can$32.2 billion, the largest decline since historic drops in the first half of 2020 amid the pandemic.

Exports to the United States decreased 0.7 percent.

Canada's trade surplus with the US grew in August to Can$8.6 billion, the largest such figure in 13 years.

Related Topics

World Exports China Canada Oil Vehicles South Korea United States March July August Gas 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

10 minutes ago
 Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corp ..

Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corporate vision for growth

10 minutes ago
 Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environment ..

Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environmental, social, corporate governan ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

2 hours ago
 ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

60 minutes ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.