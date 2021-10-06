Canadian exports rise in August, while imports slow

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Canadian exports rose in August for the third straight month while imports fell slightly, the government reported Tuesday.

So Canada's trade balance remained in a surplus position, growing from Can$736 million ($585 million) in July to Can$1.9 billion in August, Statistics Canada said.

Exports increased 0.8 percent in August to $54.4 billion, due mainly to exports of energy products.

Exports of crude oil and natural gas rose by 2.1 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively.

Exports of coal jumped 42.9 percent as more was shipped to South Korea and China.

"Exports of energy products increased 5.1 percent in August to Can$12.0 billion, the highest level since a record Can$12.

8 billion was posted in March 2014," the agency said.

But imports fell 1.4 percent in August following a 4.3 percent increase and a record high in July.

The monthly change in imports was due in part to an 11.1 percent drop in imports of motor vehicles, production of which is down around the world due to supply chain problems.

Imports from the United States fell 6.2 percent in August to Can$32.2 billion, the largest decline since historic drops in the first half of 2020 amid the pandemic.

Exports to the United States decreased 0.7 percent.

Canada's trade surplus with the US grew in August to Can$8.6 billion, the largest such figure in 13 years.