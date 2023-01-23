UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government Announces Agreement To Settle Lawsuit Over Residential Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Canadian government announces agreement to settle lawsuit over residential schools

OTTAWA, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :-- The Canadian Federal government has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by two British Columbia First Nations for the loss of language and culture caused by residential schools.

According to a press release issued by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada on Saturday, Canada will provide 2.8 billion Canadian Dollars (about 2.1 billion U.S. dollars) to be placed in a not-for-profit trust. "This trust, independent of the Government, will be guided by the Four Pillars developed by the Representative Plaintiffs.

"The government is committed to addressing the collective harm caused by the residential schools system and the loss of language, culture, and heritage, said the release.

The Four Pillars include the revival and protection of Indigenous languages, the revival and protection of Indigenous cultures, the protection and promotion of heritage, and wellness for Indigenous communities and their members, it said.

