UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Military Plane Turns Around Mid-flight Over Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Canadian military plane turns around mid-flight over virus fears

Toronto, Canada, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A Canadian military plane headed to Latvia for a NATO mission was forced to turn around for fear that troops on board had been exposed to the coronavirus, the Defense Department said.

The decision was made after the Canadian army learned that someone on the Trenton military base in Ontario, where the plane took off Thursday, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande.

The person in question could have come in contact with the 70 passengers and crew members on the plane, she said.

"The health and well-being of our members, and that of our Allies and partners in Latvia, is a priority," Lamirande told AFP on Sunday.

"As such, the decision was made to return the aircraft en route, rather than land in Latvia, to avoid the possible risk of spreading the disease."The soldiers will quarantine for 14 days at the Trenton base before being redeployed, Lamirande added, noting that the incident will not have any major effect on Canada's mission in Latvia.

Canada has about 540 soldiers deployed in Latvia, where the North American nation has been leading a NATO battle group since 2017.

Related Topics

NATO Army Canada Ontario Trenton Latvia Sunday 2017 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

3 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

4 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.