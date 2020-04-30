UrduPoint.com
Canadian NATO Helicopter Goes Missing Off Greek Island: Air Force

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Canadian NATO helicopter goes missing off Greek island: air force

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A Canadian military helicopter operating as part of a NATO surveillance force has gone missing in international waters between Greece and Italy, the Greek air force said on Wednesday.

Initial reports said the helicopter had been 50 nautical miles off the Greek island of Kefalonia, it added.

The helicopter was attached to the Canadian frigate Fredericton from where it had taken off for a patrol.

Italian, Greek and Turkish frigates also took part in the patrol which had moved from Greek to Italian waters on Wednesday, with the Greek frigate remaining in Greek waters.

Greek naval and air forces were ready to assist in a rescue operation "if Italy requests it" a military source told AFP.

