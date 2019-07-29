Canadian police zero in on location in hunt for teen murder suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Canadian police announced Sunday they had zeroed in on a small community in Manitoba in their hunt for two fugitive teens suspected in three murders.

The suspects, identified as Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run for more than a week.

Authorities say they believe the two are behind the killings of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, as well as of Leonard Dyck, a 64-year-old Canadian.

Since Tuesday, the village of Gillam, near Hudson Bay, has been at the epicenter of an intense manhunt involving tracker dogs, a drone and armored vehicles. The area features dense, sometimes nearly impenetrable forest.

But on Sunday night, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on their Twitter account they had sent multiple agents to York Landing, 127 miles (204 kilometers) southwest of Gillam, to investigate a tip that the two suspects were in or near the small community.

The RCMP informed the community to expect a significant police presence in the area.

In an earlier statement Sunday, the RCMP said they had received more than 200 tips in the past five days.

"None have established that the suspects are outside the Gillam area," the statement said, though it added it was possible the two suspects had altered their appearances and slipped out of the region, possibly with the unwitting help of an area resident.

"Officers are searching cottages, cabins, waterways and along the rail line for any sign of the suspects," the statement said. Remote areas were searched by both air and foot.

The Canadian Air Force provided two planes to help the search: a C-130 Hercules, manned with trained search-and-rescue spotters, and a CP-140 Aurora, a long-range patrol plane equipped with a sophisticated surveillance system, including infrared cameras and imaging radar.

The region is particularly inhospitable, with wild animals including wolves and bears, and swampy areas infested with mosquitos. The police tweeted a photo of a polar bear spotted during their search on Saturday about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Gillam.

Locals say conditions are brutal, and that the suspects, if on foot and unprepared, would have difficulty surviving for long.