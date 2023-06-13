UrduPoint.com

Canadian Prairies Farmers Try To Adapt To A Warming World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Canadian Prairies farmers try to adapt to a warming world

Davidson, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Following repeated droughts, Canadian farmers are trying to adapt to a new era in agriculture marked by a warming world -- including by trapping snow in their fields, planting heat-resistant crops and seeding earlier in the season.

But it's unclear, they are the first to admit, if their slogging will bear fruit.

Squatting in the middle of a canola field in Alberta, on the western edge of Canada's vast Prairies region, Ian Chitwood surveys the shoots sprouting between long furrows of black soil.

His battle with the heat has been starting earlier every year.

By planting his crops earlier in the season, in May, Chitwood aims to "move up the flowering window," during which the plants are most vulnerable, in order to protect them from the heat in June.

But what his crops really need in the wake of a devastating drought in 2021, he acknowledges, is mild weather and humid soil.

That drought was a "once in 100 years event," says Curtis Rempel of the Canola Council of Canada.

That year, the west of the country sweltered under record high summer temperatures, with the mercury reaching 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.3 Fahrenheit).

"It sure had an impact on yields," reducing them by 50 percent, according to Rempel.

Such hits have had significant impacts on international markets, as Canada exports 90 percent of its canola harvest -- used mostly for cooking oil and biodiesel fuel.

Most canola crops are grown without requiring irrigation in the Prairies, the nation's agricultural heartland spanning nearly 1.8 million square kilometers (695,000 square miles). But the region is sensitive to droughts, whose frequency and severity have been steadily increasing.

In this region, explains Phillip Harder, a hydrology researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, in Saskatoon, "crop production relies on water that accumulates throughout the year.

" In other words, snow that accumulates over winter and soaks into the ground during the spring thaw.

But howling winds over fields that stretch as far as the eye can see have been blowing away much of that snow of late.

Some farmers have turned to a century-old solution of planting trees in and around their fields to trap the snow.

"In the wintertime when the snow blows it catches in the trees, and then it slowly soaks into the ground," explains Stuart Dougan, a 69-year-old farmer with a weather-beaten face.

In the spring and summer, the trees provide further shelter from the wind "so it's not taking the moisture from the crops," he adds.

Trees may pose new challenges, however, as modern agricultural equipment is much bulkier than in the 1930s when one could more easily plow around a tree trunk, points out Harder.

Alternatively, he recommends when harvesting crops to cut the plants higher on the stem, leaving longer "stubble" sticking out of the ground to "increase snow retention." "We've always looked to keep as much stubble in place to catch the snow and reduce evaporation rates," says Saskatchewan farmer Rob Stone. He, like many Canadian farmers, stopped plowing his fields in the 1990s for this very purpose.

He's now experimenting with new genetically modified seeds that he says hold hope for the future of canola. Four small flags in the middle of his fields mark a test crop.

"As we find ones that are more tolerant (to heat), we will crossbreed them to make a new (plant) population," explains Greg Gingera, a genetics researcher.

Also in the works, adds Rempel, are several companies looking to develop "biologicals or bacteria or fungi that you add to the soil or spray on top of the plant to confer stress tolerance."But it will be seven to eight years before a product is likely ready to be commercialized and widely available, he says.

In the meantime, farmers will have to make do.

Related Topics

Weather World Snow Exports Water Canada Agriculture Drought Oil Saskatoon May June Market Event From Top Million

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

9 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

9 hours ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

9 hours ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

9 hours ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

10 hours ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.