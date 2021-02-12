Canadian province postpones spring break to curb Covid

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Canada's most populous province on Thursday postponed the spring break student holiday by a month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ontario's two million public elementary and high school students were looking forward to the vacation in March but will now have to wait until April 12, state education minister Stephen Lecce told a news conference.

Teaching unions and some parents had called on the government not to change the week-long break but the decision, said Lecce, was made on the advice of public health officials to "protect teachers and students." Lecce said schools had been shuttered after "a massive spike" in Covid-19 cases after the Christmas break, adding that "we'd rather not repeat that." Ontario only recently started emerging from a post-Christmas lockdown -- its second since the start of the pandemic -- with staggered reopenings of schools and businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month warned Canadians not to book travel for spring break as his government prepared to unveil tougher curbs.

"With spring break coming, people need to hunker down, stay home, make sure we kill this second wave of the virus," he said.

Case counts in Ontario have since fallen sharply, but public health officials warned Thursday they are likely to rise again by month's end as a more contagious variant takes hold.

According to projections, the British variant will soon "dominate," Ontario chief public health officer David Williams said.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland announced it was postponing voting in its provincial election on Saturday in 18 out of 40 electoral districts hit by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Polling station workers had quit en masse over fears of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

"We cannot hold traditional polls without the support of these people," said a statement.

A deadline for mail-in ballots has been extended. And officials said results would not be released until all voting had concluded, without announcing a date.