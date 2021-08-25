UrduPoint.com

Canadian Red Cross Worker Killed In Cameroon 'assault'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Canadian Red Cross worker killed in Cameroon 'assault'

Yaounde, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A 62-year-old Canadian working for the Red Cross has been killed in an "assault" in an anglophone region of Cameroon, where tensions with the French-speaking majority have repeatedly sparked violence, the NGO said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirms that one of its workers died on August 23 as a result of injuries he suffered the day before from an assault in Bamenda in the northwest of Cameroon," a statement said.

"The circumstances of this tragedy have yet to be ascertained and no further information is available at this stage," the ICRC added.

The man, a water and sanitation specialist, had worked for the ICRC since 2003 and was contracted to the Canadian Red Cross between 2007 and 2012.

He was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian aid to communities affected by the armed violence in the region, the ICRC said.

Members of the anglophone minority in Cameroon's western-most provinces have long complained of being marginalised by the French-speaking majority and 88-year-old President Paul Biya, in power for 38 years.

Their demonstrations descended into a bloody conflict, and rebels have attacked police, soldiers and civilians.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and 700,000 have fled to escape the conflict that erupted in 2017.

