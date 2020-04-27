UrduPoint.com
Canadian Stars Join In Coronavirus Broadcast Fundraiser

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Canadian stars join in coronavirus broadcast fundraiser

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for food banks.

The "Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble" event, which was broadcast on radio, television and streamed online, brought together Canadian personalities who sang or delivered messages of solidarity from their living rooms or -- in the case of Dion -- their kitchens.

The Canadian singer paid tribute to those who work in health care or provide essential services despite the risks of contracting COVID-19.

Her message to fellow citizens: "stay healthy and as positive as possible." "We will get through to the other side," said award-winning novelist Atwood. "There is another side, and when we do get there we will be thinking of other and better ways to do things.

I'll see you on the other side." Testimonies and messages of solidarity alternated with songs during the 90-minute show that had no commercial interruptions.

Other celebrities that made an appearance included singers Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and Drake.

Canadian-born Hollywood stars also appeared, including Kiefer Sutherland, Mike Myers and Ryan Reynolds, as well as sports and political personalities -- like former astronaut and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took part, urging Canadians to remain cautious and at home.

The event, billed as the broadest multi-platform broadcast event ever in Canada, was aimed at raising funds for the country's food banks.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

