Canadian Teenager Auger-Aliassime Beaten By Berrettini In Stuttgart Final

Mon 17th June 2019

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime's wait for a maiden ATP title was extended on Sunday as the teenager was beaten by Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final.

The 18-year-old has risen to 21st in the world rankings this season, but fell to his third defeat from as many finals, as Berrettini won 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).

The victory in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up was the 30th-ranked Berrettini's third title, after triumphs on clay in Gstaad last year and Budapest in April.

The Italian won all 50 of his service games in Stuttgart, and didn't face a break point in the final.

"On grass, beating these unbelievable guys.

.. there were a lot of tough moments," said Berrettini, who did not lose a set during his run, ousting second seed Karen Khachanov in the second round.

"I never lost my serve, but all the matches were so close and I'm really happy for what I did on the court because it was mentally really difficult to stay there and I'm really proud of myself."Auger-Aliassime is one of a number of Canadian youngsters climbing through the tennis ranks, including Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu.

He saw five set points come and go in the second-set tie-break, before the 23-year-old Berrettini -- the first Italian grass-court finalist since Andreas Seppi at Eastbourne in 2011 -- took his third match point.

