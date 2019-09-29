UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Tourist Dies In Kilimanjaro Parachute Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Canadian tourist dies in Kilimanjaro parachute accident

Nairobi, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :A Canadian tourist died Saturday while parachuting from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak and Tanzania's top tourist attraction.

Justin Kyllo, 51, was killed after his parachute failed to open, Tanzanian National Parks spokesman Pascal Shelutete said.

Kyllo had arrived in the country on September 20, he said.

Around 50,000 people climb the nearly 6,000-metre mountain, located near the northeastern frontier with Kenya, every year.

Related Topics

Africa Died Tanzania Kenya September From Top

Recent Stories

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

1 hour ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

1 hour ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

1 hour ago

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals details about his routin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.