Canadian tourist dies in Kilimanjaro parachute accident

Nairobi, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :A Canadian tourist died Saturday while parachuting from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak and Tanzania's top tourist attraction.

Justin Kyllo, 51, was killed after his parachute failed to open, Tanzanian National Parks spokesman Pascal Shelutete said.

Kyllo had arrived in the country on September 20, he said.

Around 50,000 people climb the nearly 6,000-metre mountain, located near the northeastern frontier with Kenya, every year.