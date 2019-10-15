UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Writer Margaret Atwood In Dates

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood in dates

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Here are key dates in the life and career of award-winning Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, who won her second Booker prize on Monday.

- November 18, 1939 - Atwood is born in Ottawa, her father a forest entomologist and her mother a nutritionist.

- 1961- Graduates from the University of Toronto with a degree in English. The following year she completes a Masters at Harvard-linked Radcliffe College, in the eastern US city of Boston.

- 1969- : Publishes her first novel "The Edible Woman", a satire about a young woman unable to eat after getting married.

- 1973 - Atwood ends her five-year marriage to writer Jim Polk and begins a relationship with fellow novelist Graeme Gibson, with whom she has her only child, Eleanor Jess Atwood Gibson (born 1976).

- 1985- Publishes "The Handmaid's Tale", which becomes a feminist classic, about a totalitarian society of the future.

It is later adapted into a film, cult television series and opera.

- 1996 - Release of her historical novel "Alias Grace", which is also adapted for television, airing on CBC and Netflix.

- 2000 - Wins Britain's top literary award, the Booker Prize, for "The Blind Assassin" published the same year.

- 2017- US television streaming group Hulu airs the first "The Handmaid's Tale" series, which wins a host of top awards. In July 2019 a fourth series is announced.

- September 10, 2019 - Release of "The Testaments", the highly anticipated sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale".

- October 14, 2019-Wins second Booker Prize for "The Testaments", sharing the award with Anglo-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Marriage Married Young Ottawa Toronto Same Boston July September October November Women 2019 TV From Top Netflix

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

8 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

9 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

9 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

9 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.