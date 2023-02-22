Canadians fearing nuclear apocalypse flock to visit Cold War bunker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A shed on a hillside on the outskirts of Canada's capital hides a Cold War bunker that has been fielding a surge of queries since Russia's conflict with Ukraine, asking if it is operational.

It's now a museum, so the answer of course is no.

Inside, past displays of atomic bombs, a blast tunnel opens up to decontamination showers. There's also a medical clinic, a vault for gold bullion, a radio studio, and a sparse chamber for the prime minister.

Gravel packed around the structure was meant to mitigate shocks from a nuclear strike, while everything inside is secured, including toilets mounted on rubber.

Tour guide Graham Wheatley, 67, vividly recalls fearing nuclear annihilation in his youth.

"There was always a lot of nuclear saber-rattling back in the 60s with (Nikita) Khrushchev and his shoe banging at the UN and 'We will bury you' speech, and then the Cuban Missile Crisis," he says.

"There was a general anxiety," adds visitor Janet Fisher.

That dread has returned, as Moscow steps up its nuclear threats.

"When Russia invaded Ukraine, we had a lot of public inquiries about whether this museum still functions as a fallout shelter," Christine McGuire, its executive director, told AFP.

And the daily barrage of calls has persisted, she said. "That fear is still very real. Anxieties are coming back. We're seeing remnants of the Cold War with the global tensions."In light of the war in Ukraine's impacts -- as well as the growing climate crisis -- the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in late January moved their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to just 90 seconds to midnight -- its closest approach ever to humanity's "self-annihilation."And on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States -- though Moscow's foreign ministry later said it still planned to abide by its regulations.