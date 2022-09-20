Canadians say goodbye to queen with horseback parade, Corgi gathering

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Thousands of Canadians braved cold and rain to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, bringing out Corgis and fancy brooches as they lined the streets of the capital for a parade.

People stood solemnly beneath a sea of umbrellas in Ottawa to watch Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers on horseback and a military brass band march past Parliament -- a few hours after her London funeral.

Monarchists, public servants given the day off, and others who were simply fond of the queen and wished to pay their respects -- they all huddled along the parade route, gripping steaming cups of coffee to warm their hands as they shared fond memories of the only monarch most had ever known.

As Canada is a Commonwealth country, the queen was its head of state.

"She's always been a bedrock through times of change, upheaval and instability," said Alexander Kerrison, 32, in attendance with his wife and bundled-up newborn.

"Through ups and downs," Elizabeth remained "poised and elegant... and stayed the course, and I respect her for that," echoed Noella Trimble, adding: "I just wanted to be here to say goodbye to Canada's queen.

" A policeman nearby was handed camera after camera from people in the crowd asking him to snap pictures of them from his vantage.

Big screens set up throughout the downtown area flashed images of the queen.

The day had been declared a national holiday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but most businesses remained open.

Gordon Pringle told AFP he came out "to bow my head and pay tribute to a great hero, somebody who in our lifetime was a constant for civility and dignity." "She was my queen my whole life," said Rita Brown, 66, undeterred by a constant drizzle and warnings of thunder showers.

"She was like an international grandmother to us all," said Janet Davidson, who travelled with her husband Don from Vancouver for the commemoration.

"We just wanted to honour the queen and be with others who wanted to honour the queen," she said, holding back tears as she recalled chance encounters with Elizabeth in London and Paris.