Canadians to pay much more for food in 2022: report

OTTAWA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Canadians are expected to see the biggest annual increase in food bills on record, according to Canada's Food Price Report on Thursday.

Supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have wreaked havoc on food prices and availability in Canada.

Sky-high food prices were one of many negative impacts that Canadians felt during the pandemic-plagued year of 2021 and that problem is going to get worse in 2022, said the report.

Food price inflation is on track to be higher with a likely increase of between 5 and 7 percent, or an extra 966 Canadian Dollars (about 760 U.

S. dollars) a year for the grocery bill of a theoretical family of four consisting of one man, one woman, one boy, and one girl in 2022.

As usual, different types of food are expected to go up in price at different rates, with dairy and baked goods expected to be comparatively much more pricey, while past culprits like meat and seafood will look comparatively flat.