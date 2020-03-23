Cancellation Of Olympic Games 'not On Agenda', Says IOC Chief Bach
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM
Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be cancelled but that a postponement was an option as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
"The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody," said Bach.
"Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda."The IOC added that a decision on the potential scenarios for the Tokyo Games -- "including the scenario of postponement" -- would be made inside four weeks.