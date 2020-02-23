Cancer Art Gallery to serve humanity: LAC chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said on Sunday that the Cancer Art Gallery exhibition would prove a source of service to humanity.

During his visit to the exhibition on the second day on Sunday, he said that in the exhibition, information was being provided to visitors through paintings and art pieces displayed at the show.

Athar Ali Khan said that thousands of people were suffering from cancer, and the gallery would play its role in creating awareness among people through display of over 50 artworks.