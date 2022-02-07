UrduPoint.com

Cancer Survivor Parrot Soars To Slopestyle Gold

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Zhangjiakou, China, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Cancer survivor Max Parrot of Canada capped a remarkable comeback on Monday when he won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

Parrot, who said chemotherapy left him "at zero percent" when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018, beat Chinese home favourite Su Yiming to win gold with a score of 90.96.

The Canadian took the lead on the second run and held on despite a tenacious challenge from Su, whose high-flying antics thrilled the small but enthusiastic crowd at Genting Snow Park.

Parrot, the silver medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, wrapped himself in a Canadian flag and held his board aloft in celebration after the result was confirmed.

The 17-year-old Su claimed silver on 88.70 points, giving China its first ever medal in men's snowboarding.

Another Canadian, Mark McMorris, took the bronze with 88.53 points, edging out American defending champion Red Gerard on his final run.

