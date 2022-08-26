UrduPoint.com

Cancer Treatment Could Harm Women's Fertility: Aussie Researchers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SYDNEY, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) --:Australian researchers have released a report warning that a common form of cancer treatment could lead to a range of fertility problems for women.

Oncologists from Monash University and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center said their pre-clinical trial using mice showed that a medical treatment, known as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), could permanently damage eggs stored inside the rodents' ovaries and interfere with ovulation and the fertility cycle.

Their study, published online in Nature Cancer and revealed on Friday, noted that the ICIs, which are often used for overcoming breast cancers, had previously been believed to be a safer option than more traditional medical procedures such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which are known to have possible side effects including infertility and premature menopause.

Professor Sherene Loi from Peter MacCallum Cancer Center said clinical trials involving women of reproductive age were now needed to gauge the ICI's possible adverse effects on fertility and hormonal health of female cancer survivors.

