WASHINGTON, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) --:A cancerous skin lesion had been removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

O'Connor wrote in a memo that the tissue was removed as part of Biden's health assessment at a military hospital last month and sent for a traditional biopsy.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," O'Connor revealed. "No further treatment is required."Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to "spread" or metastasize, O'Connor said, adding that "they do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."