UrduPoint.com

Cancerous Skin Lesion Removed From Biden's Chest, No Further Treatment Required: Physician

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Cancerous skin lesion removed from Biden's chest, no further treatment required: physician

WASHINGTON, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) --:A cancerous skin lesion had been removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

O'Connor wrote in a memo that the tissue was removed as part of Biden's health assessment at a military hospital last month and sent for a traditional biopsy.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," O'Connor revealed. "No further treatment is required."Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to "spread" or metastasize, O'Connor said, adding that "they do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal."

Related Topics

White House Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

39 minutes ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

42 minutes ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

48 minutes ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

2 hours ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.